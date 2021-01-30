COLUMBUS -- The Hebron Eagles took on the Rams of Columbus Christian Academy last week, winning by a score of 43-28.
This game always has the feeling of a rivalry game no matter who is the expected winner, and this was teh second time these two teams had faced off this season, with the first being played on Heborn's home court. This game was no different.
The girl’s game that had happened just before this one was watched with a reverence that most people use for church services. In this game, however, there was screaming and yelling all game from the crowd. Referees would be yelled at when making calls, even if it was the right call.
Hebron came out of the door swinging and went up by a good margin early.
It wouldn’t be until after the half that CCA would even be in the position to make a comeback being down 20 plus points in the third period.
Hebron was dominant at making two-pointers and were fair on the three point line.
Hebron never lost control of this game and that is partly due to the leadership of senior, Jon Garrett Lowe. He was seemingly automatic with layups, but more importantly, he was a force of emotion on the court. If the team needed to be calmed, he would do what he could, if they needed a pick me up, then he would be that as well.
Head coach Rease Gairhan thought that it was a good performance for the team and looks forward to what they can do in the post season.
“I think we are playing our best game right now and if we keep it up I think we can make a good play in the playoffs,” said Gairhan.
The Eagles would go on to win 43-28 in a dominant showing. No dates or announcements have been made about playoffs at the time of writing.