Today, my friends, let us discuss the dog as an exercise device.
Man's best friend helps his master in many ways. Those ways include health benefits. A dog is useful in such anaerobic weightlifting exercises as curls, squats, deadlifts, and military presses.
Of course, so is a wife or girlfriend, but that's another column.
Ah, I can hear you thinking already: Who in his right mind would work out hoisting a hound? Pumping iron, sure, but pumping pooch?
There was once a man who got a regular early-morning workout with his four-footed "potnah." Of course, there are some who say the man isn't always in charge of the team pulling his wagon, so he shall remain anonymous.
But if you were at the right place at say, 5:30 a.m. or so Monday through Friday, you'd see this middle-aged man step out of his house and start walking down the driveway to get the morning paper.
After a few steps, you'd probably see a medium-sized dog dash after him, circle in front of him, stop, and look up with pleading eyes. Body trembling with excitement, tail fanning the air, there's no doubt what this dog wants.
He wants to go airborne.
The man would squat down on the balls of his feet, back straight, and, in one fluid motion hoist the 60 lb. dog to his shoulders. He would straighten up, then continues the 30 yards or so to the paperbox.
On the way, the man probably gave silent thanks that his son, who gave him the then-puppy as a Christmas present several years ago, didn't bring him a St. Bernard.
The dog's tongue lolled out, eyes aglow with delight. There was no wiggling now. Tucked securely against the man, hindquarters resting in the crook of the man's forearm, he obviously enjoyed the view from six feet or so off the ground. It was about 4 1/2 ft. closer to heaven than he usually got. Who knows what goes through a dog's mind? To him, it may have been heaven.
The man reached the paper box pulled the paper out with his free hand, transferred it to the other hand, then squatted down, keeping his back straight. Four eyes peered into the paper box to make sure there was nothing else hidden in there, like a bill or a cat.
He straightened back up, and then, still with the dog over his shoulder, walked back to the house. When he got there, if he was feeling especially frisky, he would do a sort of shuffle and stutter-step, a clumsy version of buck dancing.
He would then squat down, carefully place the dog down, stand back up, and still holding the newspaper, go into the house. The coffee, which he started before leaving the house, was ready.
The dog, meanwhile, dashed off looking for his pal the cat. If he found him, the cat got the scenic tour. The dog would carefully pick up the cat by the scruff of the neck. Holding him carefully in large jaws as a lion does its cub, the dog would carry the cat all over the property.
He was working up an appetite for the day’s first can of dog food, which soon appeared in his bowl. The man fed him before he fixed his own breakfast.
It's strange --- in conventional lore, the dog fetches the paper to pleasure the master. Here, in this early morning vignette, the man fetched the dog to pleasure the dog, and he fetched his own newspaper. Well, no one who knows the man ever said he is conventional about a lot of things.
I'm not going to say who this man is.
You might think it ridiculous to see a grown man carting around a dog nearly one-third his size at 6 a.m. And carrying a newspaper to boot.
Well, if you think it's dumb, don't speak too loudly. In a small town, you never know who's listening.
You might hurt the man's feelings.
And my dog's.