HOUSTON • Houston City Clerk Lisa Easley was not reappointed to the position on Tuesday night, as the Board of Aldermen voted 3-2 to not reappoint her.
The move came during the regularly scheduled appointments that the board does every four years.
When it came to Easley, Ward 1 Alderlady Kellie Atkinson voted no, and Ward 3 Alderman Matt Callahan and Ward 4 Alderlady Willie McKinney followed in suit.
Atkinson was not present at the meeting, but requested the board call her so she could participate in the appointments.
Someone in the audience inquired about the legality of such action, however, Mayor Stacey Parker said that it had been done before.
Mayor Parker said he was caught off guard by the decision.
“This woman has done nothing but try to help this community,” he said. “She is one of the best City Clerks we have had, that doesn’t mind standing up to people and understanding the laws of it. We make mistakes, we all do it, an attorney would even tell us we make mistakes, but we do it unintentionally. I don’t know where this came from, I really don’t!”
He said that he was disappointed in the board’s decision, and he did not really know what would happen next.
“I am at a loss for words. I am very disappointed in the situation.”
After entering executive session for “potential litigation,” the board reopened their doors to the public to finish business, at which point Atkinson made a motion to advertise for the position of City Clerk.
After a time, Callahan seconded the motion and it went to a vote.
Ward 2 Alderlady Shenia K. Jones had left the meeting a few minutes prior, and therefore, there were only four aldermen present.
When it went to a vote, it failed 3-2, with Alderman at Large Barry Springer voting no, and this time, McKinney also voted no, to Atkinson and Callahan’s yes.
This left Mayor Parker as the deciding vote, to which he voted no.
Easley has returned to work after a two-day leave of absence due to Parker checking with the proper authorities and seeing the proper course of action to take next.
His first course of action was to see whether or not he could veto the decision, to which the answer was no, because of the negative outcome.
“I can not veto this situation due to the fact that it was a negative outcome, because it was three no’s to two yes’s. If it was reverse, I could have. I called the appropriate authorities to see if there was something I could do, and I got some Attorney General’s opinions.”
He said that since there was no motion passed to advertise, the current City Clerk can serve until a successor is appointed or qualified, which is based on an AG Opinion.
That means that, at least at the moment, Easley retains her position as City Clerk because the city can not be without a City Clerk.
“It is lawful, we can not be without a City Clerk. That was the action that I had inquired about, was her staying at work and because of the opinions, I am legal authority to make sure that stays in place at this point.”