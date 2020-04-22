HOUSTON -- A storm which struck Chickasaw County Easter Sunday, April 12, triggered sporadic flooding, caused some damages, and knocked out power to thousands of electrical customers, but there were no reports of injuries or fatalities, local officials said late last week.
Chickasaw County EMA Director Linda Griffin said Thursday county officials issued a local emergency proclamation that Sunday effective for 30 days. No total disaster figures -- damages, power outages, and the like -- were available this week.
Once those figures are submitted, It may be up to 45 days before damage totals will be turned in, and a determination made as to whether the county is qualifies for any state or federal disaster assistance.
No state or federal disaster declaration was issued in connection with the storm. Had one been issued, it would have been the county’s fourth in the past 1 ½ years.
Griffin said “we got a large amount of rain in a sort period of time,” Sunday morning and afternoon. There were scattered reports of flash flooding, including high water that disabled a vehicle under the overpass in Houston.
The back end of the storm struck about 10:45 p.m. that night, as straight line winds hit the county, damaging or dropping power poles and triggering outages that left many Natchez Trace EPA and Okolona Electric Company customers without power, she said. Some of the outages lasted 12-14 hours before power was restored, she said.
“There were reports of damages -- awnings and carports -- and there were a lot of trees downed in the county, but we haven’t received any reports of structures being destroyed, or of any injuries associated with the storm,” she said Thursday.
“We were fortunate. Although straight lines winds can be as destructive as a tornado, we didn’t get the tornadoes that were predicted for the area. Instead, they struck areas north of us and in south Mississippi,” she said.
Natchez Trace EPA General Manager Shawn Edmondson said Friday the Chickasaw storm “brought over 10,000 outages in our service area, which includes about 2,100 miles of line and parts of seven counties. We replaced 24 poles and 100 spans of wire. The Calhoun City area was the hardest hit, but the storm affected every area we serve.
“The heavy winds began about 11 p.m. Sunday, and blew trees down on power lines. That’s when we began to experience outages. The last of those outages weren’t reconnected until Wednesday.”
A seven-man crew from Tombigbee Electric Power Association helped Natchez Trace EPA workers. They were among 70 people -- regular employees working inside NTEAP facilities and linemen working outside across the service region -- working to repair the outages.
Edmondson said he appreciated the help from outside agencies, but said that aid was limited by two factors. First, many workers from outside the NTEPA service area had to be diverted to tornado-ravaged South Mississippi to deal with devastation there. That limited the amount of help available to Natchez Trace.
Second, Tombigbee EPA workers -- obeying Coviod-19 shelter-in-place requirements -- drove from Tupelo each day and home again that night, and didn’t spend the night working in the Natchez Trace EPA area.
The storm was part of a two-tornado system that hit the state Sunday. One of the two powerful tornadoes that hit southeastern Mississippi on Sunday has been confirmed as the state’s widest tornado on record. The EF4 vortex with winds topping 170 mph was as wide as two miles across as it carved a 67-mile-long path, according to information in The Washington Post.
The tornado, which was on the ground for 1 hour and 17 minutes as it demolished structures between Mississippi’s Jefferson Davis and Clarke counties, caused EF4 damage in the community of Moss. The majority of damage elsewhere was found to be in the EF2 to EF3 range, commensurate with winds between 111 and 165 mph.
The tornado occurred during a two-day outbreak in which at least 78 twisters touched down in 10 states, resulting in at least 34 fatalities, according to the Post.