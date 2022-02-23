HOUSTON — Natchez Trace EPA General Manager Shawn Edmondson last week offered an update on the company’s ongoing broadband project in the Houston and Eupora areas.
In Houston, “We just opened our second feeder which covers the City of Houston and Old 8 East. We have 952 applications and 670 active accounts. Now, we’ve opened our 3rd feeder which covers parts of Old Airport Road, Highway 8 and Foster Town Road,” he said.
In Eupora, “We have a total of 1,263 applications with 1,211 active accounts. We continue to get 3-4 applications a week. We have a total of 130 voice accounts, with 30 more waiting to be ported,” the general manager said.
He also discussed broadband pricing.
At the end of last year, the FCC published pricing benchmarks for Rural Voice and Broadband Service for RDOF (Rural Digital Opportunity Fund) Phase 1 Support Recipients. He offered the following comparison figures, indicating that NT Spark (Natchez Trace EPA’s internet and phone service subsidiary) was well under FCC benchmark figures.
RDOF
Said Edmondson earlier this month: “NT Spark appeared on the FCC’s 5th “Ready to be Authorized” Public Notice. Our Letter of Credit and Bankruptcy Opinion Letter were approved January 3rd. We are expected to receive our first monthly disbursement by the end of February.”
He said the the Houston Exchange Club asked him to give an update on Natchez Trace EPA’s Broadband Project Dec. 17, the Friday after the Natchez Trace EPA’s board meeting .
“They asked a lot of questions on the pricing and service. They seemed excited about the service coming to their area. There were three present who had the service and were very complimentary,” Edmondson said.
The update was the latest chapter in a story that began to unfold early in 2021, when the electrical cooperative received a $10.3 million federal subsidy to help provide its service area in Webster and Chickasaw Counties with broadband internet access.
The subsidy to NT Spark was designed to help underwrite the estimated $42 million cost of broadband infrastructure construction in underserved parts of the Natchez Trace service area.
The subsidy is part of $91 million approved for use last year by nine northeast Mississippi electric power companies for internet access, according to information from Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley.
The federal subsidies come from the Federal Communication Commission’s Rural Digital Opportunity Fund.
The Northeast Mississippi electric power companies received “carrier” designations in April, 2021 through the Mississippi Public Service Commission.
The designation lets the companies receive their share of the funds.
Edmondson this week outlined the next steps in the project to bring broadband service to the Natchez Trace service area.
NTEPA “is going to continue to do what we’re doing. We’ve finished Eupora. We’re going to build out to the sections of Chickasaw, Pontotoc, Clay and Webster counties that are served out of our Houston substation. We will head to Vardaman after we finish Houston,” the general manager said.
He said about 150 customers have already been connected and are now receiving broadband service in the eastern end of Webster County.
“We finished our pilot project last August and are currently working on our last Houston Circuit. The goal was to have about 1,200 customers connected by mid-summer, but we’re well ahead of schedule. We will connect our 2,000th customer next week,” Edmondson said.
“The homes and businesses in Webster County, fed from Circuit 384, were the first to receive broadband service from NT Spark. This circuit serves 182 E to Sapa to Clarkson.
“A circuit is defined as a route of one of our major fiber feeds. We have four circuits in the Eupora Area,” Edmondson said.
The work involves installing drop lines to residences and businesses which have already filled out applications for service. About 2,300 residences and businesses could be served, but not all of those have applied for service. Applications are mailed to all potential customers when their fiber circuit is available for service.
Highland Cabling personnel are now scheduling appointments with those people who have applied for service. A date will be set to allow work crews to install in-home equipment for Internet and phone service. Once the in-home equipment is provisioned onsite by the technician, that residence or business will have instant access.
“We’ve completed the first 3 fiber circuits in Houston. We have the project maps posted at https://ntspark.coop/about/fiber-availability/, the general manager said.
Working that area allowed the Chickasaw system to tie into the Eupora work, to allow Eupora customers to have an alternate feed should any problems arise with their system.
“We’ve completed all the make-ready engineering for our territory. “That work included much of the same work we’ve done in Webster County, such as making sure our poles have enough clearance to handle the fiber-optic cable,” he said.
After that times are scheduled to install the in-home equipment and then comes the drop line installation.
“Because of errors in the FCC’s maps, no grant money was available for our Calhoun County Area last year. We hope for enough subscribers in Webster and Chickasaw to fund broadband for our Calhoun County Service Area,” the general manager said.
The cost of providing broadband is either $59.99 monthly for a basic package providing 100 MB, or a premium package of $79.99 monthly providing one gigabyte (1,000 MB) of service.
For those who sign up, there is no installation fee, no service contract, and no line extension fee for the work in either Webster or Chickasaw. There will also be no data caps or restrictions.
There could be an extra expense, however, if a person signs up after the crew doing the installation work leaves the area.
“We’re trying to hold our costs down as much as possible, One of the ways we do that is to make sure contractors don’t have to backtrack -- return to an area they’ve already worked,” Edmondson said.
To avoid that possibility, he urged those interested in the broadband to sign up as soon as possible.
“We’re excited as a company to be able to offer this much needed service to our members, especially during the current pandemic, when Internet connectivity can be used for both educational and social distancing measures.
“In some ways we are blazing the same trails our forefathers did when Natchez Trace EPA first ran electricity in these rural areas,” the general manager said.