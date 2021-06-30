HOUSTON – Another school year has come and gone, and this year’s seniors have tossed their caps, which means it is once again time for the annual Franklin Corporation Scholarship.
This year’s recipient is Emily Edmundson.
“Emily Edmundson was named the 2021 recipient of the Franklin Scholarship in the amount of $8,000,” said the release from the company. “Since 1990, Franklin has awarded over $270,000 in scholarships to children of Franklin Employees.”
Emily is the daughter of Walt Edmundson and Stephanie Murphree, both of which have been long-time employees of Franklin.
According to the company, their employees are very important to them.
“Dedication to employees and their families is a cornerstone at Franklin Corporation.”
According to Emily, she plans to attend Itawamba Community College and the University of Mississippi, where she plans to major in Elementary Education.
She is a graduate of Vardaman High School, in which she graduated with Special Honors.