In just a few short weeks, the school halls will soon be filled with the echoing voices of a new crop of students. Their eager young minds thirsting for knowledge. But what happens when that thirst for knowledge is no longer as prevalent?
Sadly, this is an issue that is all too common in the educational system. Students grow tired of the day in day out routine. Their desire to learn is dwindling faster and faster. However, this shouldn't be the case.
It was told to many of us growing up, “stay in school.” We probably took it to mean go to this place and sit for eight hours. But it is so much more than that. An education is the key that opens many doors.
It is easy to look back on this with rose colored glasses, not being in school. But also, not regretting the time spent in the classroom.
It is hard for students to see now, but they are gaining more than they could ever imagine. They are being given a passport to lands unknown, an opportunity to explore what can be. They are being given a future.
According to the most recent data from the Mississippi Department of Education, the graduation rate in the state is up to an all time high of 84%. This is a promising trend, and we hope to see it continue.
But something is going to have to change.
Houston High School is one school that is making some changes. According to Houston High School principal, the high school will see many changes this upcoming year.
The biggest change is that they will be on a modified block schedule. This means that core classes such as math, science, history, etc. will be semester classes, and will meet for longer periods throughout the day. The electives will remain on the same schedule though.
They are also encouraging the students to perform well on standardized tests such as the ACT. They are doing this by putting pictures of students who scored 25 or higher on a board in the commons area. It is a small bit of encouragement to try your best.
If the proper changes are made, the possibilities are endless.