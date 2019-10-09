HOUSTON – Chickasaw authorities have made eight drug-related arrests in recent days, Sheriff Jimmy Myers said this week. Capsule summaries of each one, based on information provided by Chief Deputy Keith Roberson:
--Karen Jarek, 56, of Houston is free on $10,000 bond after being arrested Friday, Sept. 27 for possession of methamphetamine. The substance was found after authorities made a routine traffic stop of Jarek’s vehicle on Church Street and the department’s K9 Rex alerted on it.
--Cassandra Buchanan, 49, of Woodland is free on $15,000 bond after being arrested Friday, Sept. 27 for possession of crack cocaine. The substance was found after authorities were called to a family disturbance.
--Mark Hardin, 48, of Tupelo is being held for Lee County after being arrested Friday, Sept. 27 for possession of methamphetamine. Deputies and Houlka police found the substance following a traffic stop on Main Street in Houlka.
--Donald Baskin, 62, of Houston, is being held on $10,000 bond after being arrested Saturday, Sept. 28 for possession of cocaine. He was arrested following a traffic stop for careless driving on CR 52 during which K9 Rex alerted on the vehicle.
--John Wright, 57, of Houston is free on $10,000 bond after being arrested Saturday, Sept. 28 for possession of methamphetamine. He was arrested following a traffic stop on Church Street in Houston.
--Ricky Hill, 53, of Okolona is free on $5,000 bond after being arrested Tuesday, Oct. 1 by deputies and North Mississippi Narcotics officers for possession of several rocks of a controlled substance (crack cocaine) at 11:30 p.m. in Okolona. He was arrested after acting suspiciously at a car wash on Hawking Street.
--Irwin Brown, 62, and Hector Mesa, 34, both of Houston are being held on $10,000 bond each after being arrested Thursday, Oct. 3 by deputies and members of the North Mississippi Narcotics unit for possession of meth. The arrests followed a traffic stop for no tag being displayed.