HOUSTON – The results of the June 8 general election will not be published in the Chickasaw Journal until Wednesday, June 16.
This is due to our printing schedule. We print the paper on Monday, therefore we can not get the results in for print until the following week.
However, the results will be published online as soon as they become available.
This way our readers can still have access to the election results despite the delay in printing.
The election saw a few local races on the ballot, with many being decided prior to the primary.
Houston has two races on the ballot.
They include Ward 1, which is between incumbent Kellie Atkinson and Jerry Gravat.
Alderman at Large is also up for grabs. The race there is between incumbent Barry Springer and Andrea McMichael.
In Okolona, the only other race yet undecided in the county, is Mayor.
The primary saw incumbent Sherman Carouthers defeated by Eldridge Lowe.
Lowe will be facing off against current Ward 3 Alderman Kelvin Stanfield for the Mayor's seat this time around.
These races will all be decided on June 8.