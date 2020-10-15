HOUSTON – Current Houston High School Principal John Ellison has been named as the next superintendent of the Houston School District.
Ellison will be replacing current superintendent Tony Cook when he retires at the end of the semester.
The appointment was made at Tuesday night's school board meeting, wherein all board members voted unanimously to approve Ellison.
The change in leadership will take effect Dec. 21.
Ellison has spent his entire career with the Houston School District according to the announcement post on the district's Facebook page.
He has served as a teacher, coach and principal of three of the four schools in the district (high school, middle school and upper elementary.)
The position will also bring with it the responsibilities of making sure that the pending consolidation goes smoothly, while acting as superintendent for not only Houston, but the Chickasaw County School District (Houlka) as well.