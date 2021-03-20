HOUSTON -- Storms that hammered the Deep South last Wednesday, March 17, mostly spared Chickasaw County, although Okolona did report some damage from a possible tornado, Emergency Management Agency Director Linda Griffin said Friday morning.
Areas south of Chickasaw and western Alabama received the pounding Wednesday afternoon and later that evening that weather forecasts indicated could have hit Chickasaw, she said.
Although an area tornado warning expired about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, a tornado watch remained in effect until midnight Wednesday.
“A rotating cloud went over us about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday and did touch down on CR 142 on the Phillip Jolly farm in the northeast section of the county.
“I’ve had reports of a few trees damaged, and roofs damaged on a few residences and barns, all on the east side of Houston, but that’s about it. No residential damage was reported in Houston,” she said.
“No roads were blocked, as far as I know. There were a few power outages, but they were resolved quickly,” she said.
In Okolona, however, it was a different story, with several reports of wind damage. Those reports included the tornado -- believed to be the F-0 rotating cloud -- which struck the Jolly farm, Griffin said.
She thanked area school administrators, who -- based on predictions of possible rough weather -- called off area schools Wednesday.
Several area industries also turned out early that day.
“It was predicted to be a terrible day, and I appreciate school and industries being on the safe side and turning out,” she said.
Area south of Chickasaw and into Alabama “got what we thought we’d get,” the EMA Director said.
She said Friday morning: “I am waiting on a written report from our reps at the National Weather Service out of Memphis to send me a report on damage they surveyed in the Okolona area.
“I requested they look at damage on CR 410 and CR 142 of a late event that we had around 19:30 (7:30 p.m.) Wednesday after we thought the worst had passed. Gary Woodall with the NWS called me to say the damage did look as if a short lived tornado passed over and caused the damage on CR 142 at Phillip Jolly’s farm.”
Natchez Trace EPA staking technician Cale Pearce said Thursday afternoon the storm produced about 625 reported power outages in the area served by the electrical cooperative. He said power was restored to the last of the outages about 3:45 a.m. Thursday.
Pearce said about 250 customers suffered outages in the Enon Community east of Houston, while the remaining reported outages extended from north of Mantee to Dancy, which is south of Mantee.
Griffin reminded area residents to continue to be watchful of the weather: “Next April starts the season for tornadoes.”