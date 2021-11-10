HOUSTON – Emergency officials in Chickasaw County are urging citizens to sign up for CodeRed.
The weather sirens in the county, more specifically in the City of Houston, are aging and parts are becoming harder to find as cost of repairs is increasing. As such, it is becoming a big expense for the city.
“Over the last year, we've spent about $6,000 in repairs,” said Houston Fire Chief Jonathan Blankenship. “Today, we have one out of three [sirens] working. We are still waiting and still spending more money.”
He went on to say that the sirens were made, before the advent of cellphones, to alert people who were outside of an approaching tornado, he said that they were never intended to wake people up inside their homes, that is where CodeRed come in.
CodeRed is completely free to all Chickasaw County residents.
“The county pays the fee through Three Rivers,” said County Emergency Management Director Linda Griffin.
In order to sign up, visit the CodeRed website and enter the appropriate information.
However, CodeRed has an added benefit that weather sirens don't.
Sirens only go off if there is a tornado warning, however, CodeRed offers a plethora of warnings, and they are area specific.
That means that if the address associated with the number is not in the path of the storm, it will not call.
According to their flier, they offer the following warning options:
Missing Persons/Children
• Emergency Preparedness
• Natural Disasters
• Evacuation Notices
• Boil Water Advisories
• Inclement Weather Warnings
• Wildfire Alerts
• Public Health Crisis
• Criminal Activity
• Road Closures/Traffic Alerts
• Shelter in Place/Lockdowns
Individuals select what warnings they want to receive.
Cellphones, home phones and work phones, giving several options for warning, and individuals can sign up on multiple phones as well.
They are are planning to phase out the sirens, not get rid of them all at once though. Instead, they will keep activating them for as long as they run, but as they go out, they will not get them fixed.
Griffin said that they were not taking that warning away as some might argue, but instead offering a better alternative.
“It's not like we are taking a warning away, we are just kind of phasing one out.”
Blankenship said that there were three options for the city proceeding. He said that they can either keep spending money on the existing sirens, push CodeRed hard or buy a new siren, which would cost $135,474.36.
“It only makes sense to do CodeRed instead,” said Alderman At Large Barry Springer. “The thing we have to be sure of is that we notify each and every person.”
They plan to send letters out in every water bill to notify everyone as well as other media such as social media and such.
For more information, or for help signing up, Blankenship said that citizens can call the fire station and they will be able to help.