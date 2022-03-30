We hope a recent bill introduced by Sen. Ben Suber, R-Bruce, and Rep. Jon Lancaster, R-Houston, quickly results in Chickasaw County getting an Emergency Room.
There are several vital reasons the two legislators introduced the bill, which is a thoughtful example of outside the box thinking. A 24-hour ER tops the list of all of Chickasaw County’s unmet needs, and requests by its citizens.
A third reason: An ER is needed in order for the county to grow. Most industrial recruiters, with jobs and paychecks in their briefcases, won’t look twice at a municipality that can’t provide its citizens quick effective emergency medical treatment. After all, some of those citizens will become the industry’s employees.
SB 2735 allows counties without emergency hospital care to have a free-standing Emergency Room. The ER must be open 24 hours a day. The ER also must be at least 15 miles away from the nearest rural hospital that has an ER.
There is similar pending legislation authorizing one county in Mississippi to have a free standing ER, so Sen. Surber and Rep. Lancaster introduced a bill that would open the door for other counties in need.
The bill is not specific for Chickasaw County. It would allow any of the 10 counties in Mississippi that do not have an emergency room to utilize it.
The two legislators have worked unsuccessfully for two years with the current hospital to reopen the ER in the hospital, or negotiate a deal for someone else to use the old ER. Trace Regional Hospital closed in 2014.
In 2013, Trace Regional wrote off $3 million in unpaid medical bills. It is a common occurrence in Mississippi and other states where Medicaid has not been expanded, according to published reports.
Under the proposed law, the Free Standing Emergency Department (FSED) could be run by a hospital or by another health care provider. According to a 2017 study in the Annals of Emergency Medicine, more than 60 percent of FSEDs are operated by independent groups not affiliated with the local or former hospital. That will most likely be the case in Chickasaw, officials believe.
The bill is currently in the Senate Committee for Public Health. Both legislators expect it to come out of committee, be brought before the entire Senate, and ultimately passed and sent to the House.
Both men hope to have the legislation to the governor by end of March, hopefully to go into effect upon passage.
However, the bill does not address the basic problem plaguing most rural hospitals: The steadily increasing indigent care costs these institutions are facing.
Under the federal Affordable Care Act, federal reimbursements for indigent care were sharply reduced. Those expenses were to be offset through payments received via Medicaid.
States that did not expand Medicaid — including Mississippi — left a large hole in the insured population, which continues to depend on, among other things, emergency rooms legally required to provide health care even if the patient cannot pay, according to published reports.
Still, a journey of a thousand miles starts with single step.
We believe the legislation is a necessity, and an excellent first step.
No person should lose their life because a private company is more worried about the bottom line than citizens’ needs.