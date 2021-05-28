HOUSTON – 20-year-old Marcques Antonio Boyd-Clinton, who escaped from the Chickasaw County Jail on Thursday morning, is once again in custody after being apprehended later that same day at a residence in Tupelo, confirmed Sheriff James Meyers.
“The investigation led us to Tupelo, and we contacted the U.S. Marshall Service and they assisted us and Tupelo P.D.,” said Meyers. “We ended up finding him at a residence in Tupelo.”
Meyers said that Clinton was apprehended between 5-6 p.m. on Thursday.
“It was just real good investigative work,” he said. “We had assistance from the public and the investigators did a fantastic job.”
Clinton overpowered a guard at the jail during a periodic head count and escaped around 1 a.m. on Thursday.
The guard was not injured in the incident.
The city was placed on lock down until daylight, and the search efforts were non-stop until the fugitive was apprehended that afternoon.
Clinton was arrested earlier this month for multiple home invasions in Chickasaw, Pontotoc and Oktibbeha Counties, as part of a joint operation between multiple departments.
According to Meyers, the suspect was on parole, and Mississippi Department of Corrections had placed a detainer on him, therefore when he was apprehended, he was picked up by MDOC and transported directly to their facility in Rankin County.
Meyers commended the police work that led to the subject being located and detained.
“I would just like to commend all the officers involved. They worked all night and there was a lot of cooperation between a lot of agencies. It was just really good teamwork, and they did a really good job getting the subject back in custody very quickly.”
Meyers said that there are currently no charges for anyone aiding Clinton, however, that could change in the near future.
“Not right now, that will all be looked at by the District Attorney's Office, and there possibly could be more charges.”