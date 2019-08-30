HOUSTON • Described as a hero, Deputy Jeremy Voyles was celebrated Friday by family and loved ones at Parkway Baptist Church in Houston.
Voyles was an investigator for the Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Department and was killed in a Tuesday night wreck. An agent for the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics was also injured in the crash and was transported by ambulance to North Mississippi Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
In the wake of Voyles passing, there was an outpouring of love and support from the community for both the family and the Sheriff’s Department.
Brother Randy Rinehart addressed the crowd during Friday’s service with a heartfelt message honoring Voyles’s life and legacy.
“Jeremy Voyles was the fragrance of Christ,” said Rinehart.
He went on to explain that this meant Voyles was a godly man who influenced so many lives throughout the course of his own life. He also offered several passages of Scripture to comfort the family.
Voyles was escorted by dozens of law enforcement officers from across North Mississippi to Memorial Gardens in Houston, where he was laid to rest.
Throughout the entire service, there was one message prevalent in every speaker’s message.
“Jeremy Voyles was a hero,” they all said.