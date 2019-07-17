HOUSTON – Do you like fresh vegetables? What about homemade treats, sure to stir up a smile on any face? If you said yes, then the Houston Farmers Market might be worth checking out.
Farmers from all over the area gather around the square to sell the fruits of their labor so to speak. This allows the community to get the vegetables that they want while supporting local farmers. It’s like Small Business Saturday but for farmers.
Not looking for any vegetables? Well, there are other options as well. People bring homemade treats such as pies, cakes and cookies just to name a few. There is also locally produced honey.
Farmers also bring fruit. Recently, there were fresh peaches available.
Some times, there will even be animals available. If you are looking for that little puppy to ware some of the energy out of the child in your life, then you stand a good chance of finding it here.
In short, if you have produce needs, odds are that the Houston Farmers Market can go a long way towards solving them.
The Farmers Market takes place every Saturday morning during the summer, on the square in Houston. It begins at 7 a.m. and goes until 10:30 a.m. So swing by and check it out, but get there early, so as to get the best pick. Be careful though, you just might get hooked.