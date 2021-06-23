RIPLEY • Three Rivers Area Agency on Aging now offers a Senior Farmers Market Program, which distributes $25 vouchers which can be redeemed for products sold at the farmer’s markets in eight counties – including Chickasaw – in the Three Rivers District.
The program’s goal is to help area farmers and offer seniors healthy food, program officials said this week.
Senior adults ages 60 and over are eligible for the vouchers.
Each Three Rivers county will receive 300 vouchers, according to Wade Holland, who is the SHIP Medicare Counselor with the Area Agency on Aging Program.
“Each recipient will receive five $5 vouchers, which they can redeem at a farmer’s market. They have to sign an application indicating they’re age 60 and make less than $50,000 per year.
“We want to help out our local farmers and help older adults as well. We want to make sure they have access to healthy foods such as fruits, vegetables, eggs and honey available at the markets.
“The voucher expire on September 25, 2021.”
Holland said Three Rivers will work with supervisors in each county to get them the vouchers. Those interested should contact their local supervisor for more information.
Counties getting the vouchers are Calhoun, Chickasaw, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee, Monroe, Pontotoc and Union counties.