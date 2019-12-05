Well, another Thanksgiving has come and gone and you know what that means...it’s time for Christmas.
The decorations will start popping up on homes and in yards, but also, we have just ushered in the busiest shopping season of the year. People will flood into the stores, and Santa will also be doing his prepping, so to any kids reading this, be sure to be good.
If I may offer some advice on the subject while I have you though, it would be, whatever you do, DO NOT WAIT!
The last few days before Christmas are the closest some of us will ever come to pure insanity. The stores seem packed to capacity and yet more squeeze in.
All of this can be avoided by one simple tactic, as I said, do not wait. Go now or next week, just get it done before the crowds descend. You will be surprised how relieving it is to be done two weeks before Christmas and just get to kick back and laugh at those who had no good excuse and waited anyway.
If there is a good excuse for you not going early, then I am not talking to you. In fact, if those who do not have a good excuse would go earlier, it would even out and make it easier for you as well as them.
So, do yourself a favor this holiday season, be the change that you want to see in this world.