HOUSTON – The Houston Fire Department was dispatched to a field on fire outside of Houston, on Old 15, last Tuesday, and it appeared to be a routine grass fire, of which there had been many in the last week.
However, once they arrived on scene, it turned out to be anything but routine.
“We were dispatched to a field fire and arrived on scene to a field that had been on fire with some hot spots left, basically, and we found a gentleman sitting on the front end loader of a tractor,” said Houston Fire Chief Jonathan Blankenship. “It appeared that he had injuries, so we stopped there. Some of our folks went to handle the spot fires with hand equipment and we were also tending to this guy, who had been bush hogging in the pasture, and by his words, was smoking a cigarette, ran over a bump and dropped the cigarette and shortly thereafter began smelling smoke, and as he's passing back by, he turned around in the seat to look and see what might have been on fire, hit another bump, and it tossed him off of the tractor, and the tractor ran over him, completely over him.”
The unidentified man had tractor tire marks on him according to Blankenship, and was very obviously injured.
“He was injured and we called for an ambulance, who transported him to North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo.”
The extent of the injuries was unknown, however, Blankenship said that he did not believe them to be life threatening.
One factor could have potentially saved his life though.
“Luckily it was a medium to smaller size tractor, but still, that could have went bad in multiple different ways. It was bad, but it could have been a lot worse.”