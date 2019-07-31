HOUSTON – The Houston Fire Department hosted its 12th annual Fire Academy For Kids Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday of last week.
“The event gave about 29 children ages 8-13 the opportunity to see what it is like to use firefighting equipment, and learn an array of safety lessons, including, of course fire safety,” said Jonathan Blankenship, who is Fire Chief of Houston Fire Rescue and Chickasaw Fire Coordinator.
The classes were mostly held at the fire department, including the department’s training trailer, where fires can be set and battled during training exercises.
The classes were taught by department members, with some help from personnel from several area volunteer fire departments.
It wasn’t “all work and no play;” youngsters were often walked to nearby places for a snack.
Easton Bollinger, 8, of Bruce, a 2nd year fire academy cadet, gave his thoughts on the program.
“I like the fire academy because it is fun. I learned a lot about fire safety and how to be a fireman. My favorite part of the fire academy was going in the smoke trailer. The teachers are fun, and afterwards we got ice cream,” Bollinger said.
The classes are almost self-generating; many of those who come through the course each year are children of parents who are volunteer firefighters.
It’s likely that some of those firefighters came through the course as youngsters, Chief Blankenship said.
What the youngsters learn at the academy goes home with them, and sometimes the child teaches the parent, Blankenship said.
“We’ve had multiple parents tell us their child came home and taught them something about smoke alarms, escape plans or something else. One parent told me that their child ‘wouldn’t leave us alone until we checked the batteries in the smoke detector.’ “
What are the most important takeaways from the classes? “There are several. We stress the importance of smoke alarms. One of our presentations drives home hard the message to not play with matches and lighters,” he said.
The youngsters seemed to most like playing in the water. “We had an exercise Friday night that involved spraying water. We had someone hiding who sprayed them back. They really enjoyed that,” the chief said.
At graduation ceremonies Friday night, youngsters received an academy t-shirt and a medallion on a ribbon.
The idea for the academy began years ago with Curt Jernigan, who is now a volunteer deputy chief with the department.
“He works for the Department of Health, and that organization gave us a grant the first year or two to help pay for the program. The Columbus and Oxford fire departments also do a similar program, and we’ve gotten ideas from them over the years,” the chief said.
Houston Fire Academy for Kids is made possible through various donations from businesses and individuals each year.
“We are extremely thankful for our community support,” Blankenship said.