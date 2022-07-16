HOUSTON —The Houston Fire Department is always looking for a few good men and women, not only to fight fires, but to do many other jobs associated with operating a Fire Department, Chickasaw County Fire Coordinator and Fire Chief Jonathan Blankenship said this week.
So are Chickasaw County’s eight volunteer Fire Departments, he said.
There’s a dollars and cents side to area residents about the issue: If a Fire Department rating rises due to a department being understaffed, so could the cost of fire insurance in the area the department serves, he said this week.
In years past, there were plenty of volunteers to staff fire crews, but that isn’t the case anymore, he said.
“There’s been a decline in volunteerism, not with just our department, but also with others in the county. It seems to be a nationwide trend. Across the board, volunteerism seems to not be a priority anymore,” the Fire Chief said this week.
According to 2019 data from the National Fire Protection Association, the number of firefighters reported nationwide for 2016 and 2017 — the survey’s most recent years — was the fewest since the organization started keeping records in 1983.
Blankenship has seen membership figures in the Houston and county departments spiraling downward for years, he said.
Reflecting the NFPA figures, the Houston department now has about 30 members. The department can usually count on about 6-8 responders for a daylight fire, or 15 responders for a nighttime blaze.
The county’s other departments have about 30 members also, however the number of "active” members -- those members who the department can count on to respond, are sadly decreasing -- the Fire Coordinator said.
Retention— keeping good members — is a problem, he said. "The fire service is like a family. We try to keep the fire house as a family environment. We eat together. We try to socialize together. And there are several benefits that are offered such as death benefits, etc.,” he said.
Like most small departments, the Houston department and the county departments play a vital role in saving lives and property. They can’t do that without good help, and good help is getting increasingly hard to find.
“For a lot of people, it’s not lack of interest. Many people who could be potential volunteers are busy with a lot of other things nowadays — personal pressures of their jobs or their personal lives, finding another job if they lose a job, the pandemic, the time involved with farming work,” he said. Many people just think it is somebody else`s job and that help is not needed.
“Overall, I think many people just aren’t that interested in volunteerism. Also, I think there’s a lack of volunteerism among many members of the younger generation.
"People used to take ownership in helping make their community the best it could be, but now they expect others to get that job done,” Blankenship said.
The lack of volunteers hurts in other ways. There may not be enough backup personnel at a fire scene to insure the firefighters fighting a blaze are protected. That lack of backup, in turn, puts more stress on the frontline firefighters battling a blaze.
Said the chief: “The question is: If you don’t step forward to help, who will? What would happen if there was a fire or some other type of disaster, and nobody came?”
There are a lot of volunteer jobs with the Houston or county fire departments that don’t necessarily involve fighting fires.
“We need people with mechanical ability to help keep our trucks and equipment running properly. Someone who has administrative skills can help us out because in terms of keeping accurate records, administration is as important as firefighting,” he said.
Only those whose job would be firefighting are expected to graduate the State Fire Academy.
"The more people we have the better we can spread the workload. We wouldn’t expect folks to be on call 24/7, but we’d expect them to at least participate in department activities,” he said.
The department also offers a lot of benefits to those who join.
“Every department is different, but most departments have eating meetings, and everyone likes to eat. There’s also a spirit of helping people, and lots of camaraderie. If you’ve never been a part of that sort of friendship you don’t know what you’re missing. Most fire departments are a family within themselves, and that’s a reward you can’t put a value on,” he said.
The departments offer Workman’s Compensation insurance for those who may lose time from their jobs due to a line of duty injury, Blankenship said.
Who’s the ideal candidate? “We’re looking for someone with a clean record, who would be proud to be a part of us and who we’d be proud to have. Along with having folks with administrative or mechanical abilities, we’d love to have some youngsters — big strong physical people who can strap on gear and work,” he said.
"People might say,' I’m too old,’ but everyone has something to contribute — there’s are all types of skill sets,” he said.