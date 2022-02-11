CHICKASAW – The Chickasaw County fire service is urging residents to cease all burning until conditions improve to prevent disaster.
In the past week, county fire departments were tied up with numerous grass fires throughout the county.
“There's not a burn ban in place right now, state-wide or county, but we're just asking people not to burn because the grass is so dry and it's windy, and it's going to spread, it's going to get out,” said Chickasaw County Fire Coordinator Jonathan Blankenship. “The last three days, we've had multiple fire departments going to multiple grass fires every afternoon, and they all started from one little simple fire that they had no idea would get out. We're just asking people to wait for a better time to do it, right now's not it.”
He said that they are asking people to wait until the conditions are right, because he said that the grass is not wet like many think it is.
“It doesn't take but a few seconds and it's gone. A lot of people think the ground's wet and won't burn, but this wind is drying out the grass and this dry grass is burning like gasoline.”
He also said that people should be mindful of the other problems that can arise from these situations as far as liability is concerned.
“I want to remind people that if they do set that fire, even if it's contained in their yard, if it were to get out and damage somebody else's property, they will be liable for the damages.”
He said that the summertime, when the winds have died down, is the better time to burn, and when doing so, always be sure to clear the area around the fire of any debris that could catch fire and spread.
However, he said that even that approach won't work right now because of the wind. It carries the embers and can create spot fires that quickly get out of hand.
“The wind is our enemy right now, and it's just not a good time to burn. You'll look outside and think the wind is calm, but it won't be for long. All it takes is one breeze.”