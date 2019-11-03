HOUSTON – A Saturday morning fire destroyed an East Madison Street home but caused no injuries, Houston Fire Chief Jonathan Blankenship said Sunday afternoon.
No one was home at the time, firefighters said.
The fire is believed to have started in the attic area. The cause remains under investigation.
Firefighters dispatched via 911 call about 9:08 a.m. found smoke and fire had broken through the roof of the one floor brick residence in multiple spots “from one end of the attic to the other,” the fire chief said.
Rhodes Chapel and Thorn volunteer fire departments were called in for extra manpower, and reinforcements soon arrived, Blankenship said.
Despite firefighters’ best efforts, “the house was a total loss. The fire had too much of a head start before we were called,” he said.
Firefighters cleared the scene about noon, but returned several times later that day and Sunday to douse hotspots.
The householder is now staying with a relative.
“We want to thank the firefighters who turned out from all three departments, along with police who managed traffic at the scene, and CareMed EMS ambulance service,” the fire chief concluded.