HOUSTON – A mobile home outside city limits of Houston caught on fire for the second time in a matter of months.
The Houston Fire Department was dispatched to a mobile home fire on Tuesday, May 25.
The dispatch was for a mobile home fire under the Natchez Trace, so they were unsure of whether it was a home being transported or what was happening, but they arrived to find a home engulfed in flames just past the Trace.
“We arrived on scene to find a mobile home that had burned approximately two months ago,” said Houston Fire Chief Jonathan Blankenship. “It caught fire and we put it out. In the first fire, one end of it burned, but this one it was fully involved. It was not livable following the first fire, so we let it go.”
Blankenship did confirm that the fire was suspicious, as the house was unoccupied after the first fire, and the power was never reconnected either.
“The fire is definitely suspicious in nature.”
He said that the Sheriff's Department had been made aware of the suspicious nature of the fire.
No one was on scene when the fire department arrived on scene, however, the owners did show up later on and said that someone was coming by to clean the mess up from the first fire on Tuesday, according to Blankenship.