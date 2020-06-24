Fireworks Celebration at Joe Brigance Park this Saturday

The City of Houston will produce its annual fireworks celebration this Saturday evening (June 27th) at Joe Brigance Park, with activities beginning at around 7:30 pm.
This event will replace the traditional Homecoming Celebration on the Square.
“There had been talk about canceling the event altogether, but we decided to go ahead with the fireworks display, but just have it at a place where people could spread out,” said Sean Johnson of the Chickasaw Development Foundation.
Johnson said that the event ended up growing from that initial thought into a larger event that would include recognition of veterans, the kids’ parade, patriotic music and a concert.
The program will begin around 7:30 at the little stage behind the Civic Center with a prayer led by Rev. Levon Kinard, the Pledge of Allegiance led by Gary Huffman, and patriotic music by Grammy-award winning singer Nathan Carlisle. Carlisle has deep Houston ties and is currently with the Metropolitan Opera in New York City. After the patriotic music, there will be a concert by Amy LaVere and Will Sexton out of Memphis. The fireworks will begin around 9:15.
The patriotic kids’ parade will not be an organized event, but kids are encouraged to decorate their bikes and ride them along the walking path.
The Chickasaw County Heritage Museum will be selling catfish plates from 5pm onward and invites everyone to come up and listen to the dulcimer players who will be playing on the front porch of the museum.
The event is sponsored by Nabors’ Home Center, Grocer’s Pride Supermarket, the Chickasaw Development Foundation, and the City of Houston.
For more information, call Sean Johnson at 662-316-9557.