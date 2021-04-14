HOUSTON -- Natchez Trace EPA General Manager Shawn Edmondson said this week the electrical cooperative will receive a $10.3 million federal subsidy to help provide its service area in Webster and Chickasaw Counties with broadband internet access.
Efforts to reach that goal are bearing fruit; the EPA has recently provided internet service about 150 customers, and that number is growing every day, Edmondson said.
The subsidy to NT Spark is designed to help underwrite the estimated $42 million cost of broadband infrastructure construction in underserved parts of the Natchez Trace service area.
The subsidy is part of $91 million approved for use by nine northeast Mississippi electric power companies for internet access, according to information from Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley.
The federal subsidies come from the Federal Communication Commission’s Rural Digital Opportunity Fund.
The Northeast Mississippi electric power companies received “carrier” designations earlier this month through the Mississippi Public Service Commission.
The designation lets the companies receive their share of the funds.
Edmondson this week outlined the next steps in the project to bring broadband service to the Natchez Trace service area.
NTEPA “is going to continue to do what we’re doing -- finish our work in Eupora and build out to the sections of Chickasaw, Pontotoc, Clay and Webster counties that are served out of our Houston substation,” the general manager said.
He said about 150 customers have already been connected and are now receiving broadband service in the eastern end of Webster County, where a pilot project is now under way.
The goal is to have about 1,200 customers connected -- that figure includes the 150 already done -- by mid-summer, Edmondson said this week.
“The homes and businesses in Webster County, fed from Circuit 384, will be the first to receive broadband service from NT Spark. This circuit serves 182 E to Sapa to Clarkson.
“We’ve completed one circuit there, and we’re starting work on a second circuit. Two other circuits are in different stages of mainline fiber construction. A circuit is defined as a route of one of our major fiber feeds. We have four circuits in the Eupora Area,” Edmondson said.
The work involves installing drop lines to residences and businesses which have already filled out applications for service. About 2,300 residences and businesses could be served, but not all of those have applied for service. Applications are mailed to all potential customers when their fiber circuit is available for service.
Highland Cabling personnel are now scheduling appointments with those people who have applied for service. A date will be set to allow work crews to install in-home equipment for Internet and phone service. Once the in-home equipment is provisioned onsite by the technician, that residence or business will have instant access.
Providing service to Chickasaw will be close behind, perhaps sometime in July. The work will take place along Highway 15 South through Woodland and into Mantee, the general manager said.
Working that area will allow the Chickasaw system to tie into the Eupora work, to allow Eupora customers to have an alternate feed should any problems arise with their system.
Work is also under way in Chickasaw County with make-ready engineering. “That work includes much of the same work we’ve done in Webster County, such as making sure our poles have enough clearance to handle the fiber-optic cable,” he said.
After make-ready construction comes mainline fiber construction. Then splicing and testing. Then applications are mailed. Then drops are installed and home-installs are scheduled. Each step is completed before the next step is started.
“Because of errors in the FCC’s maps, no grant money was available for our Calhoun County Area. We hope for enough subscribers in Webster and Chickasaw to fund broadband for our Calhoun County Service Area,” the general manager said.
The cost of providing broadband is either $59.99 monthly for a basic package providing 100 MB, or a premium package of $79.99 monthly providing one gigabyte (1,000 MB) of service.
For those who sign up, there is no installation fee, no service contract, and no line extension fee for the work in either Webster or Chickasaw. There will also be no data caps or restrictions.
There could be an extra expense, however, if a person signs up after the crew doing the installation work leaves the area.
“We’re trying to hold our costs down as much as possible, One of the ways we do that is to make sure contractors don’t have to backtrack -- return to an area they’ve already worked,” Edmondson said.
To avoid that possibility, he urged those interested in the broadband to sign up as soon as possible.
“We’re excited as a company to be able to offer this much needed service to our members, especially during the current pandemic, when Internet connectivity can be used for both educational and social distancing measures,” the general manager said.