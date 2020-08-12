HOUSTON -- Parkway Baptist Church will honor all Chickasaw County First Responders with a free lunch Saturday, Aug. 22, from 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. at 200 5th Ave. in Houston.
Included in the invitation are all law enforcement, firefighters, Emergency Medical Technicians, and dispatchers.
All retired First Responders are also invited to attend.
Said Chickasaw County Emergency Management Agency Director Linda Griffin this week: “We appreciate the churches looking out for the well-being of the First Responders, especially in light of all the stressful events and everything else that have gone on this year.”
Efforts to reach Pastor Randy Rinehart for comment weren’t successful.
The event will be held almost a year to the day after Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Department investigator Jeremy Voyles, 33, died after his patrol car crashed Tuesday evening, Aug. 27, 2019, in the line of duty in northwest Chickasaw County.
The one-vehicle crash happened on County Road 4 west of Houlka about 6:14 p.m.
Voyles was assigned to the North Mississippi Narcotics Unit. He was with an agent for the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics headed south on County Road 4 in an unmarked patrol car when the wreck happened. At the time of the crash, both were on duty, but were not involved in an active pursuit, according to Chickasaw County Sheriff James Meyers. The vehicle did overturn.
A witness notified authorities of the wreck.
Voyles died Wednesday, Aug. 28 at the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, from injuries sustained in the crash, according to the official statement released by the Sheriff’s Department.
The MBN agent was transported to North Mississippi Medical Center via ambulance with non life-threatening injuries. The name of the agent was not released.
Voyles’ body was returned to Houston Wednesday morning, Aug. 28, 2019 with an escort from area law enforcement, to Memorial Funeral Home. Citizens gathered along the road in Houston to pay their respects to the fallen officer.
Voyles had been a deputy for four years. Before joining the department, he served as a Mississippi Department of Transportation officer.
He was the son of Houston Police Chief Billy Voyles. He left behind a wife, Audrey Uhiren Voyles, and two daughters, Arrington, then 7 and Lola, then 4.
According to the sheriff, the last Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Department in-line-of-duty death before deputy Voyles was in December, 1981, when Deputy Robert Kirby, 25, was killed, after two years with the department, while arresting a suspect.