HOUSTON -- Parkway Baptist Church will honor all Chickasaw County First Responders with a free lunch Saturday from 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. at the church’s Family Life Center at 200 5th Ave. in Houston.
The event will also include a “Fallen Comrade” table --also known as a “Missing Man” table -- to honor late Chickasaw deputy Jeremy Voyles, who died in a line of duty crash about a year ago. The table silently recognizes law enforcement officers who have died in line of duty.
The invitation includes all First Responders, whether full time, part time or retired, church pastor Dr. Randy Rinehart said.
Included in the invitation are all law enforcement, firefighters, Emergency Medical Technicians, and dispatchers.
Said Dr. Rinehart this week:
“It’s a way we can thank First Responders for all that they do. We owe the idea to deputy Voyles, who was a member of our church.
“He helped start a similar recognition day on National Police Officers Day in May several years ago. After we missed a year, we decided to just change the date and hold it as close to the date of his death as possible.
“We plan to hold this event annually as an honor and memorial to him and all law enforcement officers.”
Bro. Rinehart said deputy Voyles “had a strong involvement with the church, as well as the DARE (Drug Resistance Awareness Education) program.
“He loved young people, and that love made the community far better for his having passed this way. His involvement in the program radically changed a lot of young people’s lives for the better,” Bro. Rinehart said.
The event will be held almost a year to the day after Voyles’ patrol car crashed Tuesday evening, Aug. 27, 2019, in the line of duty in northwest Chickasaw County.
He died of his injuries the following day.
Voyles was assigned to the North Mississippi Narcotics Unit. He was with an agent for the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics headed south on County Road 4 in an unmarked patrol car when the wreck happened.
The last Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Department in-line-of-duty death before deputy Voyles was in December, 1981, when Deputy Robert Kirby, 25, was killed while arresting a suspect.