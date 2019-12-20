HOUSTON – According to the Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC), Chickasaw County residents generated roughly $14,200 in lottery sales on the first day the state began selling tickets Monday, Nov. 25.
At the end of the first week, Chickasaw had generated $61,200 from the county’s six approved retailers, according to Meg Annison, MLC Communications Director.
MLC figures indicated state sales for the first week (six days) brought in $8,932,200 resulting in approximately $1.9 million for roads and bridges around the state. In addition to sales, players cashed in more than $3.8 million in prizes with a number of large winners.
The top-five selling counties for the first week of sales were Hinds, Harrison, Rankin, Lee and Forrest, said MLC President Tom Shaheen.
As of Saturday, Dec. 14, total sales for the first three weeks statewide reached more than $30 million, MLC figures indicated. Chickasaw figures for that time period weren’t available this week.
Four more scratch-off games became available at all retailer locations on Tuesday, Dec. 10. The next round of scratch-off games will debut Tuesday, Jan. 7.
“Every month, we plan to continue to introduce more scratch-off games to appeal to players,” said Annison. “People enjoy variety. Then, January 30, we will introduce Powerball and MegaMillions.”
About 1,300 approved retailers are selling scratch-offs, which includes the six locations in Chickasaw County.
Retailers selling the lottery ticket get six percent of sales. It hasn’t been determined how much the retailer will get should a buyer hit a larger jackpot, she said.
The Mississippi Lottery Corporation was established under the Alyce G. Clarke Mississippi Lottery Law, passed during the 2018 extraordinary session of the Mississippi State Legislature, according to the MLC website.
The Mississippi lottery is set up to benefit both the infrastructure and education systems of Mississippi.
Before the state lottery was established, the state had been forced to close hundreds of unsafe bridges, due to lack of funds to repair them.
Net proceeds up to $80 million generated by the Alyce G. Clarke Mississippi Lottery Law will be paid into the State Highway Fund until June 30, 2028, when they will then revert to the State’s General Fund. The State Highway Fund will repair, renovate and maintain highways and bridges of the state, according to MLC information.
All net proceeds over $80 million dollars in a fiscal year will be transferred into the Education Enhancement Fund with no end date.