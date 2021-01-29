I cannot wait until it’s fishing season once again. While some people might like to freeze their tails off in the deer stand in late December, personally, I would rather sweat through six shirts just to land a giant bass.
Me not being able to wait for the fishing season is a very similar line drawn to high school athletes not being able to wait until signing day.
While it is not the same, there are definitely some commonalities. I personally want to catch a 23-pound bass, beating a record that has stood since 1932.
Of course, that’s not really attainable, but I strive every day to get to the waters and use the bait that a huge fish would want to hit. The chances of that happening are slim to none though, but I am fully aware and still go out every day looking to try and attain my unattainable goal.
The same scenario happens each and every game a high school athlete plays in. How can a player reach the goal of the NFL, NBA, WNBA, MLB or MLS? They have to practice and play at a level that is better and more flashy than everyone else on the field. Same as my flashy crankbait, these players have to show out against their teammates as well as their opponents just to get noticed by colleges.
About 1 and 17 players will play at the collegiate level. There about 69 players on a 3A team, the highest we cover at the Chickasaw Journal. That means that out of that team there are 4 groupings of 17 players. So only four will take their skills to the next level into Division 1 college football. Most players know that they will never land a D-1 scholarship, but they still plug along.
Same with me and crappie fishing (I’ve never caught crappie on purpose).
Signing day for these players is a chance to really shake the shackles that they may have at home, or even just a chance to keep on doing what they love doing.
It is and has been one of my favorite days to watch. I know that all of these kids have been working for years and years just to get to this position, and it makes my jaded heart happy to see them continue on their playing path.
This past year has been rough for kids to get noticed by coaches but some have done it and we need to be behind these kids made out of our communities