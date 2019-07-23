HOUSTON – The Chickasaw County Republican Women’s Club was formally chartered during a dinner held Thursday night at Pinson Place.
The guest speaker for the evening was State Treasurer Lynn Fitch, who is seeking the Republican nomination in the Aug. 6 primary to run for Attorney General in November. She urged Republican women to fight against human trafficking, as well as seek legislation guaranteeing for equal pay for women.
Human trafficking is the action or practice of illegally transporting people from one country or area to another, typically for the purposes of forced labor or sexual exploitation.
Following the Pledge of Allegiance and the singing of the National Anthem, Invocation and Blessing was by CCRWC Chaplain Betty Atkinson.
Emcee at the charter dinner was Nancy B. Frohn, who is the 1st Congressional District Director of the Mississippi Federation of Republican Women. She introduced the guests there for the event, which included many Republican candidates for various offices. A list of those on hand is at the end of this article.
MFRW President Vivian Dailey, who drove from Gautier for the event, presented the charter to the club.
She then installed officers of the group as President Diane Clark, 1st vice-president Virginia Rowlett, 2nd vice-president Betty Gore, secretary Joyce East, and treasurer Ann Kimmel.
She said Thursday night’s event – including clubs in Alcorn and Tishomingo counties chartered this week – represented the 13th such chartered group in northeast Mississippi.
Following the installation, Secretary Joyce East discussed human trafficking, which the club has taken on as an issue. She said the group has had rolls of stickers printed with the names and contact numbers of organizations that help victims of human trafficking. She asked men and women at the meeting to take rolls with them. “When you go in a public restroom, put a sticker on the back of the stall door,” she said.
She said the stickers work: “Calls from the stickers have doubled since we started this project.” Those interested in obtaining the stickers should contact CCRW President Diane Clark.
Also on hand was Lucien Smith, who is chairman of the Mississippi GOP. He told his listeners: “There’s no more powerful force in Mississippi than these women’s clubs. They help us spread a message voters need to understand: The Democratic Party no longer has a place for conservatives. You can’t be a conservative and a Democrat any more.”
He added: “Jim Hood’s not a bad person; he’s just a member of the wrong party.”
Added Frohn: “My priorities are God, family and country. I want my grandchildren to have the same opportunities I had growing up. We have to work hard to bring this country back from the way it’s headed, and get some of these idiots out of office.”
Dailey reminded her listeners they could enroll in a phone calling/texting system to ask others to vote for Republican candidates. For more information, those interested can contact MSGOP.org
She also reminded her listeners they could vote early or absentee under certain conditions until Sunday, Aug. 4. Some people can also vote early due to their ages. For more information, those interested could contact the local Circuit Clerk’s office.
Rowlett introduced the keynote speaker, Lynn Fitch.
Fitch told her listeners the women’s clubs offered “empowerment, opportunity, and strength, and reminded that “Justice is a lady, and so is the Statue of Liberty.” She said the clubs help support Republican women who are seeking office and “have never been in the arena before.”
She termed human trafficking as modern slavery, and said it is a problem in this state, as elsewhere in the country and the rest of the world. She said there is only one shelter in Mississippi for victims of human trafficking.
“Our location, our Interstate highways, our proximity to ports makes us a hub for human trafficking. When President Trump says that we need to secure our borders to help fight trafficking in human life, we here in Mississippi know what he means, because we are at the epicenter of this heinous crime.”
She urged her listeners to use the sticker system, to be a “driving force against human trafficking,” and to support law enforcement.
She also urged her listeners to fight to insure pay equity for women. Mississippi is the only state that doesn’t have a law on the books supporting equal pay for equal work.
She said that was a problem for women in Mississippi. Passing such a law would be good for Mississippi families, and could put billions of dollars back into the state’s economy, she said.
“Seventy-eight percent of households living in poverty in this state are headed by women. Three quarters of children living in poverty in Mississippi are living in those households. Give them equal pay for equal work and help them rise out of poverty,” she said.
Republican legislator Rep. Tracy Arnold of Booneville, a pastor, introduced Mississippi’s most recent pay equity bill. In 2018, he got that bill to the House floor and it passed 108-8, but it died in the Senate.
“It never would have made it that far were it not for Republican women pushing the issue. We can make a difference again in the 2020 legislature,” she said.
In conclusion, she urged her listeners to vote on Tuesday, Aug. 6 to express “conservative, Christian values.”
Dignitaries at the Chickasaw County Republican Women’s charter dinner included the following:
--Sen. Roger Wicker represented by Tanner Newman.
--Cong. Trent Kelly represented by Susan Parker.
--Lucien Smith – Chairman of the Mississippi GOP.
--Rep. Robert Foster running for governor represented by Richard Stone.
--Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves running for governor represented by Tony Laudadio.
--Retired Supreme Court Justice Bill Waller, Jr. running for governor represented by his wife, Charlotte Waller.
--Secretary of State Delbert Hoseman running for Lt. Gov. represented by Copey Grantham.
--Sen. Michael Watson running for Secretary of State represented by Russ Nowell.
--State Treasurer Lynn Fitch running for Attorney General.
--Andy Taggart running for Attorney General represented by Regan Monk.
--David McRae running for State Treasurer.
--Trey Bowman running for Transportation Commissioner of the Northern District.
--John Caldwell running for Transportation Commissioner of the Northern District.
--Geffrey Yoste running for Transportation Commissioner of the Northern District.
--Stephen Scott Griffin running for a Senate seat in District 8.
--Ben Suber running for a Senate seat in District 8.
--Tommy Futral running for a Representative seat in District 22.
--Margaret Futral running for Supervisor District 5.
--Michelle Moore running for Constable District 1.
--Jeff Olson running for Senate seat District 3.
--Rep. Mac Huddleston running for re-election represented by Hunter Fooshee.
--Houston Alderlady – Kelli Atkinson.
--Houston City Board Attorney – Elizabeth Ausbern.