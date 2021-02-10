HOUSTON -- The Houston Flywheel Festival will be back in full swing this spring at Joe Brigance Park in Houston.
Flywheel committee members met last week and unanimously voted to reopen the festival in its traditional format which will include all the flywheel and tractor displays, the Cruizin’ Houston car show, music, food, kids’ activities, and arts market.
“At the very least, the market will be the same as the last couple of markets before we were shut down by the COVID outbreak,” according to CDF Director, Sean Johnson, who helps organize the event. “That being said, we are working on some additional things for the event, such as expanding the musical attractions, and things for kids, but that will depend on what’s available at the time.”
According to Johnson one definite new attraction will be the addition of “Big Iron Bingo”, which make more of an event out of the traditional anvil shoot. Organizers will place a grid on the ground around the shoot and participants will be able to guess where the anvil will land. Winners will be the ones who correctly choose the landing spot of the anvil once it is fired. Guesses will cost $1 with 50% of the money generated going toward a prize and the rest going to help a community effort.
While no one can guess what the COVID situation will be like at the end of April, the planning committee will still be organizing the event with an eye toward safety. Free facemasks will be available to attendees and hand sanitizing stations will be placed throughout the site.
“We are hoping for a big festival this year”, says Johnson. “After this past year, I’m sure that everyone is looking forward to getting out an enjoying this quality hometown event.”
For more information about the festival, organizers have set up a Facebook Event on the CDF’s Facebook page (www.facebook.com/houstontrailandtrace), and online arts market registration can be found at www.houstonms.org/what-to-do. For other information, interested parties may call Sean Johnson at 662-316-9557.