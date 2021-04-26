HOUSTON – Once the rain moved out and the cool breeze came in, Joe Brigance park was filled with the familiar, albeit nearly forgotten, sounds of the Flywheel Festival.
Making its triumphant return, the Flywheel Festival was back after more than a year's hiatus, and it was a sight to behold.
While the weather did run off some of the vendors, there were still plenty of things to bring people in, and they did just that.
Hundreds of people filed into the park to celebrate this momentous occasion, and a little mud did nothing in the way of deterring them.
The high school parking lot was home to the Cruzin' Houston car show, and there were plenty of classic cars for people to enjoy.
Vendors set up throughout the park, offering homemade items, among other wares to those who were in the market.
Food was not an issue for those with an appetite, as the selection was plentiful and varied.
For musical entertainment, The Billy Taylor Band from the Sparta Opry serenaded the masses with their musical talent.
All in all, it was a good day for Houston, and the community's trek back towards normal in a post-pandemic world.