HOUSTON -- The Houston Pilot Club is now taking applications for the 2021 Fall Flywheel Festival to be held at Joe Brigance Park in late September.
As it has for many years, the market will feature arts and crafts, clothing, yard art, local honey, metalwork, and all sorts of items, as well as kids’ activities and plenty of “fair food” as part of the festival.
“The Flywheel Festival is really two separate events being held on the same date and in the same place,” says Sean Johnson of the Chickasaw Development Foundation who has been managing the market for the past few years.
“First, there are the ‘flywheel events’ that include the flywheel exhibits, tractor pull, old time cooking and blacksmithing and the market that runs along the walking path. All of these things are managed by the North Mississippi Flywheelers Association,” says Johnson.
“The market up on the lawn in front of the civic center, along with the kids’ activities and music are separately managed. Recently, these events have been managed by the Chickasaw Development Foundation, but prior to that they were managed by the Pilot Club.”
Johnson said that he just recently learned that the Pilot Club was the original manager of the market and asked if managing the market would be something that they’d be interested in doing again.
“Throughout my career in public service I have worked with different Pilot Club chapters, and they bring so much to the community. I was very happy when our local chapter agreed to take on the market as a fundraiser. The more funds the Pilot Club has, the more it can do for our community, so I think it’s going to be a great thing,” says Johnson.
Wendy Washington, the local Pilot Club president agrees, “We are very excited to work once again with the Flywheel Association and Chickasaw Development Foundation on Houston’s signature event and are looking forward to finding other ways that we can work together to improve our community.”
The festival will be held Sep. 24 and 25 at Joe Brigance Park in Houston and the deadline for registration will be here before we know it, so organizers are encouraging everyone to register sooner rather than later.