HOUSTON – The Flywheel Festival is set to make its return on April 23-24 of this year, after over a year without it.
With this being one of the first festivals not only in this area, but also in North Mississippi, there have been several vendors who have already signed up.
“The response so far has been pretty good, and it's still early in the process,” said Chickasaw Development Foundation Director Sean Johnson.
He went on to talk about the type of vendors that have registered.
“Plus, it seems like we have more handcrafted items coming this year than we have in the past.”
The last festival was in the fall of 2019.
This year, there has been a good number of vendors registered, and Johnson anticipates it to be more than in previous years.
“To date, we have 45 vendors which is good for this early in the registration process. And many of those have more than one booth, so our spot count is over 60. If it continues to grow like I think it will, we could be looking at the biggest market since I've been here.”
It is shaping up to be a good festival, and there is more yet to come.
“We are super excited about all the new vendors that are registering this year, I've worked with some of them in the past at other festivals I've been involved with and I think that shoppers at this year's Flywheel are going to be in for a real treat."