HOUSTON – Houston's Fall Flywheel Festival took place this past weekend, and it saw a crowd come through Joe Brigance Park.
With many vendors, displays and plenty of food, people came from all over to visit.
The anvil shoot, a tradition almost as old as the Flywheel itself, was especially popular.
It consists of packing one pound of black powder under an anvil, and then blowing it sky high.
According to Harry Collins, the coordinator of the Flywheel side of things, there are two stories as to how the anvil shoot came to be.
“One story is that, after the Civil War, the soldiers would get together, and I'm sure there might have been a little drinking going on, but they would shoot the anvil for the smell of the smoke from the gun powder and the boom of the anvil. The other story is back in the 1800's or so, at Christmas time, all of the farms had anvils and they had gunpowder, so somebody, at Christmas, would shoot their anvil and then the next person down the hollow would shoot theirs and it would just travel out.”
While no clear origin is known, it is certainly a blast in more ways than one.
The entertainment for the event canceled last minute, however, there was still music playing over the speakers and the atmosphere remained the same.
Pony rides and inflatable jumpers provided enjoyment for the kids.
The engine-made ice cream was a hit as well.
This was the second Flywheel Festival this year, with the annual spring festival being held in April.
This was, however, the firs fall festival since 2019, with the 2020 festival being canceled due to COVID.
According to Collins, the festival was to par with the ones that preceded it, despite the pandemic.
“The fall show is normally our lower key show, we're not pushed as much, but I'd say that, given everything, [the turnout] is about normal.”
The next Flywheel Festival will be the spring one in April.