Almost every person alive has a dream, or a goal that they want(ed) to achieve in life. More often than not, people give up on their dreams and settle. Nothing breaks my heart more than seeing the life drain from someone’s eyes after they decide to give up on something.
There are several factors that go into this decision making process, and do not get me wrong, there are many facets to this issue than just those on the surface. Sometimes people reach a point in their lives where they realize that their goals were not actually what they wanted, and instead what they wanted was the complete opposite. This often comes with maturity, when we realize that what we wanted was not actually what we wanted, and that is okay.
How do you know if your goals have changed, or if you are settling? I think the best way to determine is your level of happiness. Are you perfectly fine with moving on from here, or do you find yourself thinking “what if?” If you are fine, then most likely, you have experienced a shift in your goals, but if you constantly find yourself questioning your decision, you might have settled.
There is nothing much worse than a life lived with regret. Go out there, chase that dream, you never know what will happen until you try.