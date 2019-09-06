The simple hot dog. Alone it is fine but not great. Add a bun and a few condiments you get something fantastic. The way the flavors roll and mix together brings smiles to kids as well as their parents.
Concession stands around the nation are getting their grills and fryers ready for the weekends of football. From classics such as the previously mentioned hot dog, to the creative creations of things like cheesy Cajun fries. Whatever your guilty pleasure or cheat snack they have it. While I was at the Houston game last Friday I saw lots of people enjoying their snacks as they cheered on the Toppers.
I saw moms praying that their little cheerleader would not get any nacho cheese on their cheer uniform, and adults indulging their sweet tooth with chocolate bars and other candies. The people were smiling while doing all of this. They were having fun watching the boys play and decompressing from the week before.
This is what it’s all about. A large plate of nachos with a tall sugary drink to wash them down with, and a game we love to watch. I am so thankful for the parents that work these stands.
I do hope that one of my favorites will make an appearance at some of the fields I visit this season. It is a Koolickle or just a Kool-Aid pickle. It’s sweet and salty and my favorite weird creation from the Columbus High School concession stands. The best are always the cherry ones.
So next time you find yourself at a game go by and see the people in the stands...the concession stands.