Due to COVID-19 restrictions, we cannot tailgate at games this season. I don’t always like the tailgating side of things just simply because I love watching the game. What I do like about the tailgating though is the food and the comradery.
Thankfully though, I have been able to have that fellowship with other sports fans this year with Saturday evening meals with friends. We make a big pot of chili or a big mess of spaghetti to feed my fiance and I's friends.
We of course keep the group small and everyone stays socially distant from each other to keep the COVID at bay. It has been a great way to keep in contact in these trying times and it has also helped keep my cooking muscle at work.
I love entertaining and making everyone feel like my house is theirs. I learned it from my dad who learned it from his dad. My family throws amazing get-togethers during football season and now that I have my own place, I want that same feeling for my own house.
This past week we had a house divided while watching the Ole Miss and Alabama
game, but we were still able to have a great time. We were able to keep the conversation civil around the game by enjoying a hearty chicken spaghetti that made us all too tired to do anything.
Even though some of us were more upset about the outcome of the game, we all still had fun being together and eating the same food.