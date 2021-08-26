Robert Scott

I for one am excited about the return of high school football.

Now Friday nights will be filled with the screech of whistles giving way to the booming rhythms of the band and the crash of pads on one another.

However, with all of the good there comes the bad creeping in. Namely, COVID.

One can't help but wonder what this season will look like with COVID rearing its ugly head again and threatening everything all over again?

Will we see a normal(ish) season with our area teams being affected very little and maybe even making a playoff run?

That seems unlikely at this point seeing as teams all around us are metaphorically dropping like flies and having to forfeit games left and right.

How long until it hits home?

As I said, we hope never, but the odds are stacked against us.

However, the fear that it could end at any minute should not deter these players from giving it their all out there on that field, if anything, it should motivate them.

The same can be said for those in the stands.

Don't let your spirit be dampened by the uncertainty.

Show up and show out to cheer on the home team and make the season special for these players who have worked so hard to prepare.

I know I for one will be on the sidelines snapping pictures and watching the game from the best seat in the house.

I see the pride and frustrations on these players faces, I see the heartbreak in their eyes when they lose and the pure elation when they win.

So, I'll see you there!

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus