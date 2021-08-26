Football is back, but what will it look like? By Robert Scott Aug 26, 2021 25 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save I for one am excited about the return of high school football.Now Friday nights will be filled with the screech of whistles giving way to the booming rhythms of the band and the crash of pads on one another.However, with all of the good there comes the bad creeping in. Namely, COVID.One can't help but wonder what this season will look like with COVID rearing its ugly head again and threatening everything all over again?Will we see a normal(ish) season with our area teams being affected very little and maybe even making a playoff run?That seems unlikely at this point seeing as teams all around us are metaphorically dropping like flies and having to forfeit games left and right.How long until it hits home?As I said, we hope never, but the odds are stacked against us.However, the fear that it could end at any minute should not deter these players from giving it their all out there on that field, if anything, it should motivate them.The same can be said for those in the stands.Don't let your spirit be dampened by the uncertainty.Show up and show out to cheer on the home team and make the season special for these players who have worked so hard to prepare.I know I for one will be on the sidelines snapping pictures and watching the game from the best seat in the house.I see the pride and frustrations on these players faces, I see the heartbreak in their eyes when they lose and the pure elation when they win.So, I'll see you there! Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus 74° Clear Houston, MS (38851) Today Sunny to partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 92F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.. Tonight Some passing clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Updated: August 26, 2021 @ 5:16 am Full Forecast Latest Posts Chickasaw Journal Football is back, but what will it look like? 25 min ago Chickasaw Journal Local high school football teams deserve community, economic support as “the season” gets under way 25 min ago Chickasaw Journal Houston Schools to have drive-thru meal pickup 13 hrs ago Chickasaw Journal Dallas named Warden at Regional Jail Aug 25, 2021 Chickasaw Journal Qualifying dates for county and county district positions approaching Aug 25, 2021 Chickasaw Journal Houston Schools move to virtual learning for remainder of week Aug 24, 2021 Latest e-Edition Chickasaw Journal Chickasaw Journal Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. Chickasaw Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Chickasaw Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage lists