Almost all of us have a favorite show — or three — we like to watch on TV.
What if you flicked the TV remote one night, and instead of watching the show, you were trapped in it?
Instead of living in your world, what if you were living in someone else’s world?
As they say, “That’s a different conversation.”
Being trapped in another world is the premise of the Houston High School senior play, “Don’t Turn That Dial,” which stages Thursday, May 12 at 6 p.m. in the HHS auditorium.
There will also be a meet and greet with the cast prior to the show, at 5:30 p.m.
The seniors have been putting in the work preparing for the show since February. They’ve earned your attendance.
The play is about siblings Sally and Charlie Brown, who find themselves trapped in the shows they so often argue over the remote to watch, according to sponsor Alisha Spencer.
Frankly, it sounds like it’s going to be fun to watch, centering around a “what if” premise that could believably spin in many directions.
You’ll have a chance to see youngsters you know up on stage, or see the results of folks you know behind the scenes doing the technical work.
Frankly, we hope the auditorium is filled to capacity.
We think you’ll get your $5 admission price back many times over in entertainment.
The cast and crew have worked hard to stage this play. That’s probably an understatement.
Plays are like icebergs: Most people only see the 10 percent of an iceberg above the surface, not the 90 percent below it.
The audience will enjoy the 45 minutes of the play. They won’t see the hours of rehearsals or learning lines or constructing sets or setting up lights or rearranged schedules or the 1,001 other things that have to mesh for a play to stage successfully.
There are two student directors, 25 cast members and 10 behind the scenes crew.
Spencer and Anna Katherine Davis are the faculty sponsors of the play.
All involved deserve congratulations.
To use an old show business expression that means to wish a performer good luck, or to give a good performance: “Break a leg.”