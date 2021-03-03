For a lot of local folks, the worst days of the recently-passed storms were just two more working days.
You probably didn’t think of those people. But they were there, helping you not only endure but prevail despite some days and nights of single digit lows and below-freezing highs, and making sure help was available to you if you needed it.
When you got up on those stunningly-cold mornings, the gas, electricity and water were likely on. That’s because someone was on duty that day, making sure those services were available.
If those utilities went off during the day or night, someone gave up his or her day or night and did their best to reconnect them.
Those folks must have been doing a good job. Unlike other parts of Mississippi or the rest of the country, there were no reports in Chickasaw of anyone going hungry or shivering in below-freezing temperatures for days on end.
If you were one of the callers advising 911 dispatchers of any of the countless wrecks reported on area roads, someone answered your call.
If you needed a policeman or deputy, one was available. It might have taken them a while to arrive -- they had to safely travel the same dangerous roads a lot of people slid off -- but they showed up and did their best.
If you needed an ambulance, a driver and attendant were available. Progress might have been slow, but they got to you, and they did all they could to save your life, and comfort you.
Houston firefighters battled at least one house fire with snow on the ground. It might have been frigid scant yards away, but at lest one firefighter was seen in a T-shirt fighting the flames.
When you used the telephone, the call went through because someone was working during the storms. If you needed an operator, one answered.
At area nursing homes, people worked those days taking care of patients, cooking for them, perhaps bathing them or changing their bed linen, whatever needed doing.
Elected officials were good about helping whoever needed it, making sure that when the snow flew or the ice caked public roads, the sand and gravel fell.
Some local stores stayed open extra hours during the teeth of the storms, making sure people had the opportunity to get what they needed.
The next time you see one of those people mentioned above, here are several ways to show your appreciation.
--Shake their hand. Look them in the eye and express your heartfelt thanks.
--Buy them a cup of coffee.
--If you happen to see any of these folks in a restaurant, have a quiet word with your waiter, and offer to pay for their coffee or meal. Do it anonymously, if you wish.
By doing any of these things, you’ll have made the world a little better place by helping someone who helped someone else -- or perhaps you -- when that help was really needed.
All those people deserve our appreciation. They worked while most couldn’t, bending time with family and friends around serving the public no mater how bad things got.
Their effort and sacrifice insured our comfort and safety.
Uncommon valor was a common virtue…