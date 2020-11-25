Our friends and neighbors represent a lot more reasons for us to be thankful this Thanksgiving…
For a lot of local people, Thanksgiving will be just one more working day.
You may not think of those people. But they’ll be there, making sure you enjoy that day, and making sure help is available to you if you need it.
When you get up tomorrow morning, the gas, electricity and water will be on. That’s because someone will be on duty that day, making sure those services are available.
If those utilities go off during the day or night, someone will give up his or her holiday and do their best to reconnect them.
If you need a policeman or deputy, one will be available. When you call the jail or 911 dispatcher, someone will answer.
When you use the telephone, the call will go through because someone will be working that day. If you need an operator, one will answer.
Somewhere, medical personnel will be available to help you. If you need an ambulance, a driver and attendant will be available. If you or a loved one need to be flown to Tupelo or Memphis for emergency medical attention, a ”dust-off” pilot will be available.
At area nursing homes, people will work those days taking care of patients, cooking for them, perhaps bathing them or changing their bed linen, whatever needs doing.
Most of our elected officials are also good about helping whoever needs it whenever they need it -- Thanksgiving or any other day of the year -- whether it’s offering a helping hand to someone who’s down and out, or making sure that when the snow flies, the sand and gravel fall onto public roads.
The next time you see one of those people, here are several ways to show your appreciation.
--Shake their hand. Look them in the eye and express your heartfelt thanks.
--Buy them a cup of coffee.
--If you happen to see any of these folks in a restaurant, have a quiet word with your waiter, and offer to pay for their coffee or meal. Do it anonymously, if you wish.
By doing any of these things, you’ll have made the world a little better place by helping someone who helped someone else -- or perhaps you -- when that help was really needed, whether on Thanksgiving or any other day of the year.
All those people deserve our appreciation. They worked while we didn’t, bending their holidays with family and friends around serving the public.
Their effort and sacrifice insure our comfort and safety, not only on Thanksgiving, but every other day of the year.