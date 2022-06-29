We’re glad area municipalities will be holding fireworks displays this Fourth of July.
Seems like a no-brainer. You can’t have The Fourth without fireworks, right?
Well, not necessarily.
Pinched by tight budgets, many municipalities across America have canceled their fireworks displays to save some of their revenues from literally going up in smoke.
We think that’s wrong. It’s sort of an example of cancel culture. There’s too much of that going around anyway, and celebrating our patriotic history — and all this country stands for — is far too important to write off.
Some money-strapped municipalities have gone the private sector route— seeking donations from private individuals to pay for the displays.
One way or another, July Fourth festivities deserve to continue, for reasons from patriotic to personal.
In most municipalities, and especially in small towns, Fourth of July festivities generally draw the largest crowds of the year.
Families come together, reconnect with each other, turn the kids loose, all under the bone-rattling thunder and majestic beauty of the aerial explosions.
It’s a priceless chance to get together in the face of these times of Covid masks and deep political and social differences that only serve to divide us.
The Fourth fireworks are fellowship, fun, patriotism, tradition, the power and the glory wrapped up in a single event.