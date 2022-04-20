Psssst…
Looking for a good time?
Come out to the 40th Annual Spring Flywheel Festival, set for April 22-23 in Houston.
There will be an arts market, flywheels, car show, fair food, tractor pulls, live music, kid zone with a petting zoo, MS Chapter 44 of International Harvester’s Collectors, and a concert with Brassfield Saturday night.
The Chickasaw County Historical & Genealogical Society Inc., will also be on hand Friday and Saturday at the Festival. Those folks, and many others, worked hard for many years to create the gem we know as the Chickasaw Museum. So it’s no wonder they’ll have something educational and enjoyable for everyone at the Festival, including books, artwork, vintage farm equipment, and vintage cars.
The Festival starts Friday, April 22, with an arts market at 8 a.m., followed by an anvil shoot at noon south of the Civic Center.
Things really get under way in earnest Saturday, April 23.
At 6 a.m., the Arts Market sets up. At 7 a.m. Team Hope 5K registration gets under way. At 8 a.m. the car show registration gets under way and the Team Hope 5K starts. At 9 a.m. comes the tractor parade, and the arts market opens. At 10 a.m. the flag raising will be held at the museum, and Molly May will sing the National Anthem.
At 11 a.m. is the Tractor Pull registration, the Kids Pedal Pull and the anvil shoot. At noon is the tractor pull.
At 1 p.m. the live music begins, featuring the Top Jimmy Band, and Katy and Maggie Pike. At 5 p.m. the Moonlight Magnolia Concert, featuring the Brassfield Trio, winds things down
Mississippi Chapter 44 of the International Harvester Collectors will also meet at the event. They’ll be displaying a restored 1944 experimental low drum 1-row Farmall mounted cotton picker with side mounted self-unloading hopper attachments.
Cruisin’ Houston will also be on hand at the event, featuring a tractor pull, the anvil shoot, cash prizes and a swap meet. There’ll be plenty of antiques, hot rods, rat rods, classic cars, show cars, muscle cars, race cars and custom bikes on hand.
There’ll be plenty of shade, good food, live music, family fun and no alcohol.
If things go as in previous years, churches and other benevolent souls will be giving out free water and snacks to help festival-goers keep up their energy.
So, as the old TV phrase used to go, “Come On Down.”
You’ll meet new friends, get a chance to catch up with old friends, find a lot of fun things to do, foster Houston’s well-known sense of community, and generally have yourself that good time we promised you at the top of this piece…