Every time I hear of a judge or jury giving someone a life sentence -- or so many years as to constitute one -- I think that person's future looks bleak at best, and deadly at worst.
Those not eligible for parole or early release are required to serve every day of their sentence. I wonder how many thousands of sunrises that person will see through prison bars, and if he or she will live long enough to see one without bars in front of it.
I wonder if those facing a long prison stretch really understand what awaits them.
As a future "lifer" starts his prison term, he may get some letters, phone calls, perhaps visits. As the months and years go by, the mail and calls will fall off. His parents grow old and die. His children grow up and move on, maybe have children of their own. The inmate isn't there for any of it. Most people forget about him and get on with their lives.
And finally, he will become one of the living dead. The world will pass him by, uncaring. Alive but forgotten, he'll rot in a cage for the rest of his life.
And he'll have to die to be free.
I've worked for many different newspapers over the years. In connection with stories I've written, I've been in various prisons and jails talking with inmates.
Because of what I've heard and seen, I understand something about prison life.
Nearly every prison or jail I've been in was a melancholy place, made of concrete and steel and barbed wire. It's a landscape of degradation.
Some of the federal facilities for white collar criminals and non-violent offenders, while not country clubs, are relatively humane places.
But the kind of people I'm thinking of -- the gun thugs, child rapers and murderers -- don't go to one of those places. They wind up at a maximum security facility which houses the most hardened convicts.
Those prisons smell of urine and fear and rage, of the sweat of angry caged men.
In those prisons, I've seen the worst of convicts fear some men who have a certain posture, a way they carry themselves that stinks of violence.
That radioactivity melts a passageway as they walk through a crowd of inmates. Nobody crosses them. Unlike other inmates, no one jostles them.
Veteran inmates watch newcomers with flat, savage eyes. Out of sheer boredom, they imagine ways to hurt them. And when things go hard wrong, someone can die.
There are gangs - black ones, white ones, Mexican, Asian.
Under the right circumstances, being in a gang can get an inmate beaten or killed. Under other circumstances, so can not being in a gang.
Twenty-five to life is a long time to be a number one on some gang member's hit list. It's a long time to earn protection from the predators by washing out some boss con's underwear and being his private property all night
And if the boss con gets bored with that inmate, and sells him to another inmate for cigarettes, the sold inmate risks being beaten or raped or killed if he doesn't go along with the deal.
Twenty-five to life is a long time to avoid deserted hallways, to never make eye contact with certain inmates, to not spend too long in the community showers, to always watch your back.
Twenty-five to life is a long time to stay on the right side of the right people. If an inmate doesn't, and he's lucky, someone may rat him out to the guards.
If he's not lucky, and inmates decide to handle things themselves, well, they have their own justice system. The miscreant may receive anything from a beat-down to being raped to being carved up with a spoon sharpened to a razor edge.
The old expression goes: "You made your bed. Now lie in it." Those facing long prison stretches likely did, and now they will.
And they'll have to hope every night for the next 25 years to life that when they get into bed, and the cells are locked down for the night, and the lights go out, they're not locked up with some boss con who wants to make sure they get a lot more than a good night's sleep.
Hell is in session, and those facing long prison stretches are about to start attending class...