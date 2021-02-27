HOUSTON -- Former Houston Deputy Clerk Kathy Smith was booked into the Chickasaw County Jail Friday morning, Feb. 26, on one count of embezzlement, according to jail records.
She has been released of $25,000 bond, records indicated Saturday afternoon.
Smith was suspended by the Houston Board of Aldermen in March, 2018. City officials said at the time they were awaiting the results of an audit.
Smith was suspended with pay, following a 4-0 vote by the Houston Board of Aldermen, while an audit and investigation was to be conducted into books and procedures at City Hall.
Ward 1 Alderman Kellie Atkinson, Ward 2 Alderman Shenia K. Jones, Ward 3 Alderman Frank Thomas and Alderman-at-Large Barry Springer all voted for suspension. Ward 4 Alderman Willie Mae McKinney was not at the meeting.
At the time of her suspension, the city’s website listed Smith as the deputy clerk and Houston’s purchase clerk.
This is now a state criminal investigation. No further details were immediately available.