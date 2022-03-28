A LOCALLY OWNED NEWSPAPER DEDICATED TO THE SERVICE OF GOD AND MANKIND.
Managing Editor
OKOLONA – Former Chickasaw County Justice Court Judge Judy Posey, died unexpectedly at her residence on Saturday, March 26, according to her obituary.
Posey was elected as Justice Court Judge in 1999, and she served until her retirement in 2021.
“Known as a judge who tempered justice with mercy, Judge Judy was tough but always fair, always as forgiving as possible and an encourager to those who had done wrong to do right,” read her obituary.
Services will be held on Tuesday, March 29 at 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Okololona.
The full obituary can be viewed at Holland Funeral Directors’ website.
robert.scott@djournal.com
Robert is managing editor of the Chickasaw Journal.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Plenty of sunshine. High 71F. Winds light and variable..
Mainly clear. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: March 28, 2022 @ 11:43 am
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You'll receive our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon.
Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories each week.
Sign up to receive area high school football scores and recaps each Friday night.
Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click.
Are you a Chickasaw Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Are you an Itawamba Times subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a Monroe Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a New Albany Gazette subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a Pontotoc Progress subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a Southern Sentinel subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Get weekly recaps during Mississippi's annual legislative session, plus breaking alerts, from our state politics team.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.