We’d like to join the community in recognizing former Police Chief Billy Voyles, who retired June 30 after 16 years in the job.
He will continue to serve as a Chickasaw Dist. 1 Constable.
He began as Police Chief in May, 2005, and has been a vital part of the ever-changing landscape of the job, and as law enforcement as a profession.
In short, in law enforcement, the hours are tough and so are the customers.
It’s a job, and a career, for which an officer never gets enough training.
The community owes a debt of gratitude to the former chief for his years of service to Houston, from his time patrolling city streets and investigating violent crimes to his years leading the police department.”
His retirement is also a changing of the guard.
He is Houston’s last elected police chief. The city recently moved to make the job an appointive position, as it is with most municipalities in the state.
The new chief will be Adam Harmon.
The former chief has given more to the career of law enforcement than anyone has a right to ask. His son, Jeremy, was killed in a line of duty motor vehicle accident while a deputy with the Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Department in 2019.
Voyles said that he hasn’t fully recovered from the tragedy, and that’s one of the reasons he opted to retire.
Others agree with Mayor Stacey Parker’s summation: “When we needed him, he was there. That’s all you can say.”
He will leave a legacy of devotion to duty that will be remembered for many years to come. He has been a trusted leader and friend to many throughout his law enforcement career.
He also leaves a capable department for his successor to lead into the future.
We wish Billy Voyles a well-earned retirement.