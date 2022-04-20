HOUSTON — The students receiving the Omega & Bennett Blanton Scholarship award of $2,000 each, last year are:
—Kaitlyn Murphree who attends Itawamba Community College.
—Goia Robinson who attends Southern Mississippi University.
—Payne Graves who attends University of North Carolina.
—Shelby Linley who attends Itawamba Community College.
The Blantons used two separate grants during their lifetimes. These separate grants of scholarship were identified as "Legacy of Love" and "Dollars for Scholars."
The will of Mrs. Omega Blanton provided for the establishing of this scholarship fund. The yearly award to graduating seniors is now set at $2,000 for each student.
Any student in the Chickasaw School District may apply. Form applications are available at the High School, and should be submitted early in April of each year.
The money is paid directly to the college that the student chooses to attend, and it is paid at the time the student begins.
Omega Blanton was the business education teacher at Houston High School from about 1953 until her retirement.
Bennett Blanton was a teacher and football coach at first, and later principal and superintendent.
The recipients are chosen by a committee composed of district superintendent John Ellison, Houston High School Principal William Cook, and school business teacher Ramona Williams.
The committee’s goal — based on information from Mrs. Blanton —was that the scholarship money go to students who need it, but who may not qualify for heavy financial scholarship support from other sources, such as ACT scores.